Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Despite slight drop, Arkansas gas prices remain higher

Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a...
Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a dollar higher than last year.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a dollar higher than last year.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.06, down 1.1 cents in the last week. That’s 14.5 cents more than motorists spent last month and $1.27 higher than in 2020.

Meanwhile, the national average rose 1.8 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.41.

With oil prices falling below $80 for the first time in weeks, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, predicts motorists should see small declines this week.

He warns volatility could continue in oil prices.

“I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the runup to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong,” he said. “Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy,...
2 snack food companies expected to raise prices next year
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast