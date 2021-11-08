Despite slight drop, Arkansas gas prices remain higher

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a dollar higher than last year.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.06, down 1.1 cents in the last week. That’s 14.5 cents more than motorists spent last month and $1.27 higher than in 2020.

Meanwhile, the national average rose 1.8 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.41.

With oil prices falling below $80 for the first time in weeks, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, predicts motorists should see small declines this week.

He warns volatility could continue in oil prices.

“I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the runup to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong,” he said. “Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption.”

