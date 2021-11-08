Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years and found people who vaped were more likely to have an earlier stroke than cigarette smokers.(KARE via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years.

They found stroke victims who vaped had their strokes at a median age of 48 years old.

That’s 11 years younger than the 59-year-old median for cigarette smokers and two years earlier for stroke victims who both smoked and vaped.

Tobacco in any form still comes with massive health risks for users, like cancer.

Cigarette smokers are still many times more likely to experience strokes overall.

It’s unclear what led to the strokes, but they hypothesize it could be the nicotine found in both products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and...
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a...
Despite slight drop, Arkansas gas prices remain higher
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown