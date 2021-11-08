Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman

New Madrid, MO. (KAIT) - An endangered silver advisory alert was issued for a missing woman in Missouri.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office reported that an incident occurred at 71 Coffee Road in New Madrid.

Ernestine Russell, 72, was at her residence when a neighbor noticed what is believed to be her brother, Lester Russell, and an unknown black female entered the residence and took Ernestine out with them.

They were last seen heading north in possibly a Blue Dodge 4-door truck.

Ernestine has dementia and heart problems, and Ernestine’s legal guardian did not give permission for Lester Russell to take her.

Ernestine is 5′2″, weighs 180 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes, a tattoo on the left side of her neck, and was last seen wearing a burgundy housecoat.

Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

If you have any information, call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 748-2516.

