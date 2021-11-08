Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fire closes part of Branson Landing parking garage; investigation continues

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews closed part of the parking garage on Monday at the Branson Landing after a car fire Sunday night.

Fire investigators say they do not know the cause of the fire on the third floor of the parking garage around 8 p.m.

The fire created challenges for firefighters. The location of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to access the scene. Crews used standpipes in the parking garage to put the fire out. Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says visitors nearby reported a car explosion. He says the explosions were the car’s tires popping.

It took firefighters just a few minutes to put out the fire. It took much longer to get the car out of the parking garage.

“With it being a low-parking garage deck we couldn’t just put it on a wrecker and get the vehicle out,” said Chief Martin. “They were able to get the car on the wrecker bed itself and then the firefighters cut the top of the car off to make it shallower for to safely exit the structure.”

The car belonged to a Branson Landing employee.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed the...
MoDOT sets new goal for clearing crashes off highways
Fire closes part of Branson Landing parking garage; investigation continues
Arkansas gas prices fell a little more than a penny in the past week but remain more than a...
Despite slight drop, Arkansas gas prices remain higher