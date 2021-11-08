Energy Alert
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

By WSTM staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A man who became stuck inside a theater wall in New York state was rescued Friday.

Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre, said staff members heard someone banging and calling for help when they arrived to open the theater Friday morning. That’s when they called 911.

It took a lot of work to get the man safely out.

Intaglietta said the man got into the building on Tuesday.

Members of his staff confronted the man, asking if he belonged inside the building. He went right past them and headed upstairs towards the men’s restroom.

The staff searched but could not find him and assumed he had left the building.

Instead, police believe he was hiding in a crawl space and eventually became trapped.

The Syracuse Fire Department released photos showing the steps it took to get the man safely out of the wall.

Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall and inserted a fiber-optic camera to find the man and determine how best to free him.

Firefighters cut through layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

The man was naked when firefighters found him.

Intaglietta said he’s happy the man is safe.

“We’re glad that he was able to call out to us,” he said. “I’m glad that we had staff present to hear him. I’m glad that the Syracuse Fire Department was able to rescue him.”

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, but he had no visible injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed against the man. Police said they believe he has a mental illness.

