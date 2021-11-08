Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Friends, family honor educator, pastor

Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime pastor passed away in July.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all other Region 8 gathered at North Tenth Street Church in Blytheville to celebrate the life of former pastor Dr. Max Briley.

Briley passed away in July after surgery complications at the NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. He was a well-respected teacher and pastor in the community.

Born in Waynesboro, Tennessee, Max graduated from Arkansas State University and committed his life to be an educator.

He was a teacher and coach in Gosnell School District for 30 and a half years. He dedicated himself to seeing his students excel in all aspects of life.

In 1993, friends say he felt a calling to do God’s work and joined a seminary. He attended Luther Rice College and Seminary, where he received a doctorate degree.

He became the pastor at Tenth Street Church in November 1999. Under his leadership, the church grew in numbers.

Max wasn’t just a pastor, to many like Pat James, he was a friend.

“He was just a best friend, best pastor, well, we just miss him greatly and we just feel like he is still here with us,” James said.

The service ended with the unveiling of a memorial to commemorate his time with the parish.

Lots of family and friends were in attendance to share stories and memories of his life.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the...
Three small earthquakes reported in Poinsett County
Jeanne Roepcke hugs a colleague after being announced as the Batesville School District teacher...
Teacher honored for service to district, community passes away after battling cancer
The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal...
Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Arkansas State fell 48-14 Saturday.
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones Talks App State Loss
Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Marion, & McCrory
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)