Friends, family honor educator, pastor

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all other Region 8 gathered at North Tenth Street Church in Blytheville to celebrate the life of former pastor Dr. Max Briley.

Briley passed away in July after surgery complications at the NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. He was a well-respected teacher and pastor in the community.

Born in Waynesboro, Tennessee, Max graduated from Arkansas State University and committed his life to be an educator.

He was a teacher and coach in Gosnell School District for 30 and a half years. He dedicated himself to seeing his students excel in all aspects of life.

In 1993, friends say he felt a calling to do God’s work and joined a seminary. He attended Luther Rice College and Seminary, where he received a doctorate degree.

He became the pastor at Tenth Street Church in November 1999. Under his leadership, the church grew in numbers.

Max wasn’t just a pastor, to many like Pat James, he was a friend.

“He was just a best friend, best pastor, well, we just miss him greatly and we just feel like he is still here with us,” James said.

The service ended with the unveiling of a memorial to commemorate his time with the parish.

Lots of family and friends were in attendance to share stories and memories of his life.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.