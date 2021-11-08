Energy Alert
Historic Downtown Sikeston gearing up for several holiday events

With the holiday season is just around the corner, many communities are announcing events for 2021, including Sikeston.
With the holiday season is just around the corner, many communities are announcing events for 2021, including Sikeston.(pexels.com)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - With the holiday season is just around the corner, many communities are announcing events for 2021, including Sikeston.

Historic Downtown Sikeston is gearing up for several events in November and December.

The Annual Holiday Open House will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14. The event highlights in-store specials, pictures with Santa, wagon rides through Downtown and the start of “The Missing Piece of the Holidays” contest at selected merchants.

Black Friday will be held in Downtown Sikeston on Nov. 26, followed by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

“The Missing Piece of the Holidays” event concludes on Saturday, Nov. 27. Details on this event can be found here.

The Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony and Parade of Lights will be held on Friday, Dec. 3.

Mayor Greg Turnbow will light the tree at 6 p.m. at Legion Park. Music will follow the event and end when the Parade of Lights begins at 7 p.m.

Santa will also be at Legion Park at Santa’s Village until the start of the parade.

The parade will leave post office and wind through Downtown and conclude at the corner of Stoddard and Front Streets.

More information on the events can be found here on the Historic Downtown Sikeston Facebook page.

