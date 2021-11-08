Energy Alert
Memphis singer takes stage Monday as live ‘The Voice’ shows begin

Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “The Voice” enters the live round of competition Monday night.

Twenty artists are all singing for the chance to advance to next week’s top 13 but need America’s vote to do it.

Singing live on “The Voice” could be intimidating for anyone. Let alone a 14-year-old.

Team Kelly’s Hiley Mia is one of the show’s youngest contestants ever.

While team Blake’s Wendy Moten from Memphis is one of its “most seasoned” contestants.

“You know, I’m 56 I like people to know, because it’s like, I just started getting great, now,” said Moten.

Up until this point, singers have only had to impress their coaches.

But starting now, America decides who continues on.

On Tuesday, the top 13 competitors will be revealed with the return of the ”Instant Save.”

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

