Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Astroworld concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open
The vehicle of missing geologist Daniel Robinson was found July 19 in a rugged, remote area...
Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona