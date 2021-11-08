Energy Alert
Nov. 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are slowly warming through the first part of the week ahead of a storm system that will give us some rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs will climb back into the low 70s in many areas, but the mornings will still be a little cool.

Rainfall amounts with the next storm system do not look that impressive, with most areas seeing less than 0.50″.

After the front passes through, colder air returns to Region 8 and overnight lows will be near freezing again by Saturday morning.

At this time, next weekend is looking dry and cool.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An endangered silver advisory alert was issued for a missing woman in Missouri.

A person was killed early Sunday and another person was injured as Blytheville police are investigating a homicide at the West Side Banquet Hall.

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones.

Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as families mourned the dead and concertgoers recounted the horror and confusion of being trapped in the crowd.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

