One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed early Sunday and another person was injured as Blytheville police are investigating a homicide at the West Side Banquet Hall.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the banquet hall, also known as the “Old School” and “Cafe” in the 1900 block of West Rose Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about shots being fired.

Officers found Devante Razor, 29, of Blytheville dead at the scene. The second person, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thompson said police are investigating the circumstances and details behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

