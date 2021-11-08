Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting

Blytheville Police Department
Blytheville Police Department((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed early Sunday and another person was injured as Blytheville police are investigating a homicide at the West Side Banquet Hall.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the banquet hall, also known as the “Old School” and “Cafe” in the 1900 block of West Rose Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about shots being fired.

Officers found Devante Razor, 29, of Blytheville dead at the scene. The second person, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thompson said police are investigating the circumstances and details behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the...
Three small earthquakes reported in Poinsett County
Jeanne Roepcke hugs a colleague after being announced as the Batesville School District teacher...
Teacher honored for service to district, community passes away after battling cancer
The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal...
Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home

Latest News

Arkansas State fell 48-14 Saturday.
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones Talks App State Loss
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Marion, & McCrory
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmission equipment.
Happening now: KAIT making upgrades to transmission equipment