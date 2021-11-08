Energy Alert
Pain at the pump: price of fuel averages $1.31 more per gallon than in 2020

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for...
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for gas.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Fuel prices continue to slowly climb, increasing an average of 1.8 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas is $3.41, which is $1.31 per gallon higher than last year.

According to AAA, fuel prices last hit this mark in September 2014.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said demand for fuel remains strong, so the high prices aren’t having an impact on consumption.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could potentially change the need for gas.

“The shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands,” Gross said.

California, Hawaii and Nevada are among the states with the highest average prices, while Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas have the lowest average prices.

