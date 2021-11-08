Warming Trend Underway

We’ll start the week off warmer before a cold front brings chilly air back just in time for the start of deer season. Mornings still look cold, but we won’t have to worry about a frost or freeze until later this week. Sunshine and southerly winds help push temperatures up to around 70. Even when clouds increase on Tuesday, it’ll still be comfortable in the afternoon. A cold front approaches late Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. Most won’t see rain until early Thursday morning with a pretty good chance of rain on the drive to work Thursday. The quicker the rain moves in, the quicker it moves out. We may end Thursday with sunshine, but much cooler as cold air rushes back in. First day of deer season looks sunny with morning temperatures near freezing. Highs stay in the 50s.

