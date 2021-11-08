Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son

Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed...
Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed a gun at a man’s head while he held their infant son.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed a gun at a man’s head while he held their infant son.

The victim, who reported the incident on Sunday, Nov. 7, said 22-year-old Alvia Alvarez pointed the gun at him the day before during an argument over her alleged affair.

The man said he was trying to leave the home with their son when Alvarez pointed a gun at his head while he held the infant.

“Officers talked with Alvarez and she admitted to getting into an argument while she had her gun on her, but denied pointing it at [the victim]” the affidavit stated.

The man said he decided to stay the night after she pointed the gun at him, then reported it the next day.

During a search of the home, the documents stated officers found the weapon upstairs on the bed.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed Monday to charge Alvarez with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

The judge set her bond at $7,500 cash/surety and issued a no-contact order.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Fire damages car in Branson Landing parking garage.
Police arrest 2 for starting car fire in Branson Landing parking garage while stealing gas
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed the...
MoDOT sets new goal for clearing crashes off highways