Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed a gun at a man’s head while he held their infant son.

The victim, who reported the incident on Sunday, Nov. 7, said 22-year-old Alvia Alvarez pointed the gun at him the day before during an argument over her alleged affair.

The man said he was trying to leave the home with their son when Alvarez pointed a gun at his head while he held the infant.

“Officers talked with Alvarez and she admitted to getting into an argument while she had her gun on her, but denied pointing it at [the victim]” the affidavit stated.

The man said he decided to stay the night after she pointed the gun at him, then reported it the next day.

During a search of the home, the documents stated officers found the weapon upstairs on the bed.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed Monday to charge Alvarez with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

The judge set her bond at $7,500 cash/surety and issued a no-contact order.

