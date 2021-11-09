15 Arkansas basketball tips off season Tuesday night

The 15th/16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks open the 2021-22 season by hosting the Mercer Bears on Tuesday (Nov. 9). Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

The game is sold out. Fans with tickets and not able to attend can transfer tickets. For more information, CLICK HERE and scroll down to “How to Transfer.” Another transfer option is available by reading the “New Basketball Initiatives” above. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to be a part of the excitement for the team’s new warm-up.

Arkansas and Mercer have met on five previous occasions with the Razorbacks owning a 4-1 advantage. Four of the five meetings have come on neutral courts including the first and last outings. The first meeting was in the 1981 NCAA Tournament (1st Rd) in Austin, Texas. The Hogs won 73-67 thanks to 19 points from U.S. Reed and Darrell Walker as well as 18 from Scott Hastings. The last meeting was a 69-66 Mercer win in overtime at North Little Rock on Dec. 19, 2015, despite a Moses Kingsley double-double (18 pts – 14 rebs).

The only meeting played in Fayetteville was Dec. 18, 1999, an 85-60 Razorbacks win as Jason Gilbert came off the bench and led all scorers with 20 (7-of-10 FG and 4-of-6 3PT).

Arkansas opens its 99th season of basketball in 2021-22 and the third under head coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas is 79-19 in season openers all-time and 88-10 in home openers.

