Arkansas State will have tripleheader Tuesday at First National Bank Arena

Tuesday 11:00am: Women’s Basketball vs. Central Baptist

Tuesday marks a new season for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, hosting Central Baptist College (NAIA) in the season opener. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 95.3 The Ticket.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 758-586 all- time record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season.

This season’s slate features six contests against foes from the Natural State, including a pair against conference rival Little Rock. A-State’s season opener versus Central Baptist College (Conway) is the first of the six, but most notably is a home contest versus Arkansas on Nov. 19. That matchup will open a home-and-home series versus the Razorbacks and will mark the first meeting between the programs since the 2005 Women’s NIT in Jonesboro. A First National Bank Arena-record crowd of 10,892 saw A-State trump the Hogs 98-83 in March 21.

Fans will have several new faces to learn for this season, with the 2021-22 edition of the Arkansas State women’s basketball roster featuring seven newcomers. One transfer acquisition, Keya Patton (Auburn), signed in the spring to join six November signees - Jade Upshaw, Leilani Augmon, Mailyn Wilkerson, Jada Williams, Lauryn Pendleton and Kiayra Ellis. Patton averaged 20 minutes per game for Auburn, averaging 6 points per outing.

Tuesday 5:00pm: Volleyball vs. Little Rock

A-State concludes the regular season on Tuesday, hosting in-state rival Little Rock. In this season’s earlier meeting in Little Rock, the Red Wolves took a 3-1 decision to win their fourth straight match over the Trojans and run their winning streak inside the Jack Stephens Center to eight matches.

Tatum Ticknor joined elite company in A-State’s last home match versus ULM on Oct. 30, eclipsing the 2,000- dig mark for her career. She became just the fourth player in program history to amass 2,000 or more digs and just the eighth in Sun Belt Conference history. Four of the eight players belong to Arkansas State, including the league record-holder. Ticknor enters the week near the top of the national leader boards in digs (2nd-580) and digs per set (6th- 5.52).

Macey Putt enters the week leading the nation in total attacks (1,334) and inside the top 10 nationally in attacks per set (7th), points (6th) and kills (6th). As a team, the Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in total digs, digs per set, assists, attacks per set, total attacks, killsand total blocks. A-State ranks inside the top 25 nationally in all seven areas.

Tuesday 7:30pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Harding

A new season is upon the Arkansas State men’s basketball team as the Red Wolves open the season against Harding Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves are 44-49 all-time in season openers and open a season at home for just the third time since 2009-10. A-State is 50-10 in home openers dating back to the 1961-62 season, 27-6 when the home opener is also the season opener.

A-State has two returning all-conference players for the first time since 2004-05 - J.J. Montgo meet and Dewarick Spencer. Norchad Omier, named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and Marquis Eaton were named to the Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Sun Belt teams.

The Red Wolves return 13 letterwinners, five starters, 97.1 percent of minutes, 97.9 percent of scoring and 96.6 percent of rebounds from last season. Marquis Eaton is 50 points away from Steve Brooks (1969-74) for ninth on the all-time scor- ing list in program history.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 51-69 (.425).

First National Bank Arena features a fully new playing surface for the third time since the arena opened in 1987.

A-State and Harding meet for the 11th time Tuesday with the Red Wolves owning an 8-2 edge in the series that dates back to 1935. Tuesday’s matchup will be the third since 2003 in regular season action. Prior to the 2003 contest, the two teams played six games from 1935-1939.

