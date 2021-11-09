Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Jackson County man to 175 years in prison for child pornography.

On Tuesday, 50-year-old George D. Bales of Newport pleaded guilty to 50 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

For each count, Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Bales to 42 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a total of 2,100 months. Ratton also ordered him to pay all court costs and fees.

Should he ever be released from the ADC, Bales will be required to register as a sex offender.

He received 55 days of jail time credit.

Police arrested Bales in September after a search of his cell phone revealed more than 50 images of child pornography, the court documents stated.

During an interview with investigators, Bales said he had been viewing child pornography for a few years and “stated that he knew what he was doing was wrong and he could get in trouble for it.”

