Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison

A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Jackson County man to 175 years in prison for child pornography.

On Tuesday, 50-year-old George D. Bales of Newport pleaded guilty to 50 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

For each count, Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Bales to 42 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a total of 2,100 months. Ratton also ordered him to pay all court costs and fees.

Should he ever be released from the ADC, Bales will be required to register as a sex offender.

He received 55 days of jail time credit.

Police arrested Bales in September after a search of his cell phone revealed more than 50 images of child pornography, the court documents stated.

During an interview with investigators, Bales said he had been viewing child pornography for a few years and “stated that he knew what he was doing was wrong and he could get in trouble for it.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed...
Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Jonesboro Police are investigating a house that was shot at while kids were out playing in...
Police investigating shots fired at a house

Latest News

Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
The Jonesboro Elks partnered with ASIST to host a suicide prevention clinic.
Elks “ASIST” with suicide prevention
The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m....
Kennett Sound Studios to celebrate 50th anniversary
Arkansas State
Red Wolves Raw: Matt Daniel, Lauryn Pendleton, & Mailyn Wilkerson after Central Baptist win