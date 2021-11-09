Christmas tree shortage impacting Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas trees are the next in a long line of items impacted by the national supply chain shortage.

The owner of one Region 8 Christmas tree farm is already facing issues, but the problem isn’t local. In fact, farms from other states have contacted her seeking to buy trees.

She said she’s keeping them for local customers, though.

“I personally prefer to leave them here locally for the local customers. I’ve decided not to sell any to any out-of-state dealers,” said Kimberly Dale, owner of Crow’s Nest Farms in Paragould. “We’ve had quite a bit of difficulty getting them here. There’s a supply and demand issue here in Arkansas, that also happens in other states.”

The farm is no stranger to adaptation, though, as they endured the 2020 holiday season without a significant drop in sales.

Last year, they offered contactless tree pickups for those exposed to COVID-19. This year, they’ll be doing something similar in the wake of the supply chain shortage.

Now, shoppers can reserve a tree so you won’t be left empty handed.

“Last year I think we sold out by December 5. I think if you ask many other Christmas tree growers in the state of Arkansas, many of them sold out that first week of December,” Dale said.

The price to ship the trees has increased, and that cost might get passed on to the customer. However, Dale said she is going to avoid that if at all possible.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.