Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Christmas tree shortage impacting Northeast Arkansas

Shop early before trees run out.
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas trees are the next in a long line of items impacted by the national supply chain shortage.

The owner of one Region 8 Christmas tree farm is already facing issues, but the problem isn’t local. In fact, farms from other states have contacted her seeking to buy trees.

She said she’s keeping them for local customers, though.

“I personally prefer to leave them here locally for the local customers. I’ve decided not to sell any to any out-of-state dealers,” said Kimberly Dale, owner of Crow’s Nest Farms in Paragould. “We’ve had quite a bit of difficulty getting them here. There’s a supply and demand issue here in Arkansas, that also happens in other states.”

The farm is no stranger to adaptation, though, as they endured the 2020 holiday season without a significant drop in sales.

Last year, they offered contactless tree pickups for those exposed to COVID-19. This year, they’ll be doing something similar in the wake of the supply chain shortage.

Now, shoppers can reserve a tree so you won’t be left empty handed.

“Last year I think we sold out by December 5. I think if you ask many other Christmas tree growers in the state of Arkansas, many of them sold out that first week of December,” Dale said.

The price to ship the trees has increased, and that cost might get passed on to the customer. However, Dale said she is going to avoid that if at all possible.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed the...
MoDOT sets new goal for clearing crashes off highways
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmitter equipment.
KAIT transmitter upgrade on schedule
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases