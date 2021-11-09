Courthouse renovations seeing more delays

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Courthouse is seeing more delays as it gets closer to completion.

County Judge John Alan Nelson said the delays ranged from staffing at the construction site to late delivery on equipment, saying the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor.

“I think it’s obvious that we’re not there. I don’t know how much time we’re going to have in addition to where we are today,” Judge Nelson said.

One particular issue he mentioned was the courthouse’s elevators were delayed in delivery.

The elevators were supposed to come from Atlanta, but the city had a tornado back in May that caused some delays in getting out of storage.

The completion date has changed multiple times, but the county judge said costs of renovations have remained under budget.

Judge Nelson is optimistic the courthouse will open around “the first quarter” of 2022.

