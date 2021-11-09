Elks “ASIST” with suicide prevention

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks partnered with ASIST to host a suicide prevention clinic.

ASIST, which stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, offered a face-to-face workshop Tuesday featuring powerful discussions and simulations on how to handle a situation where someone could harm themselves.

The goal of the program is to help everyone learn the warning signs of suicidal ideation, including people giving away their possessions, talking about harming themselves, or when someone goes from being depressed to completely calm and cool.

Lee Heagwood, chairman of the Elks’ veterans committee, wants people to know they are not alone.

“Get the word out that there is help to these individuals,” Heagwood said. “Because they can reach out anywhere they want to in the area and see there is someone out there who really cares.”

Once participants complete the training program, Heagwood said there is still more work to be done.

“Share your knowledge. Knowledge is strength and strength in numbers gets the word out that there is help,” he said.

Heagwood says the Elks will host another clinic in December.

