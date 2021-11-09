Energy Alert
Fill the Food Bank happens Friday

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This year’s Fill the Food Bank for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is coming up on Friday, Nov. 12.

Join KAIT and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas at the Kroger Marketplace on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro, collecting food donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Let’s help our neighbors if we can - and you can help now.

You can text NEA FOOD to 44321 to donate.

Text and data rates may apply.

There will also be seven other locations you can stop by and donate to.

  • Harps in Piggott
  • Walmart Supercenter in Paragould
  • Walmart Supercenter in Trumann
  • Edward’s Food Giant in Harrisburg
  • Walmart in Newport
  • Walmart in Walnut Ridge
  • Walmart Supercenter in Pocahontas

Help us help our neighbors this holiday season by filling the food bank.

