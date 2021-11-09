Energy Alert
Kennett Sound Studios to celebrate 50th anniversary

The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m....
The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - An event on Saturday will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kennett Sound Studios.

It will include a historical marker dedication at the former studio site, followed by a panel discussion at the Dunklin County Library.

The event will also mark the release of a new CD by former studio owner and operator Joe Keene titled “I’ve Done It All In My Time.”

Kennett Sound Studios is still looked at fondly by musicians in the area.

“I look back and I wasn’t involved in the things Johnny did and he wasn’t involved in the things that I did, but we were both involved in different projects, whole lot of fun,” said Daryl Wilcoxson, a Kennett musician. “And that’s one of the things that I think made Kennett Sound Studio so special, you literally could capture whatever you sounded like there.”

The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

The library event will start at 10:30 a.m.

