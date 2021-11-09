Energy Alert
Kickoff time for Arkansas State football’s road battle at Georgia State announced

The Red Wolves are 1-7, have lost seven in a row.
The Red Wolves are 1-7, have lost seven in a row.(KAIT-TV)
By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference road game at Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 20, will appear on ESPN3 with a 1:00 p.m. (CT) kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

The Red Wolves hold a 6-1 all-time record against the Panthers in the series that dates back to just 2013.  A-State and Georgia State met four consecutive years from 2013-16, but didn’t play each other in 2017.

The series resumed in 2018 with a 51-35 A-State victory, although Georgia State collected its first win in the series the following year as it topped the Red Wolves 52-38 in Atlanta.  The most recent game between the two teams saw A-State pick up a 59-52 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2020.

Arkansas State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing at Georgia State, facing ULM at Malone Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4:00 p.m.  The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

