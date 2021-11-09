Energy Alert
Library board votes against changing book purchasing policy

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board voted not to change the sensitive materials policy on Monday evening.

After months of discussions from community members and the board on books with sexual content and a display observing Pride Month in June, the board voted 4 to 2, deciding not to change the sensitive materials policy.

If changed, it would have required the board to approve books before being purchased.

As of now, library staff approves the purchase of materials.

On Nov. 1, the Sensitive Materials Subcommittee voted 3 to 1 against the recommendation of changing the current policy of reviewing sensitive materials.

A case is set to be heard on Nov. 10 involving a lawsuit filed against the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

The lawsuit was filed against the library after a former board member who spearheaded the policy change, accusing it of not following the law.

