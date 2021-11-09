Energy Alert
Mullet champion appears on national show

(NBC Universal)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas boy who won a nationwide mullet contest appeared Monday on a national show.

The 11-year-old winner of the 2021 USA Mullet Championship, Allan Baltz, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

On the show, they discussed Baltz donating his winnings from the competition to foster care organizations.

When Kelly asked Allan about whether he’d keep his mullet, he replied, “Well, nobody’s going to take my hair.”

With the audience and her laughing along, Kelly replied, “I love it!”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on KAIT-ABC.

