NBA pro Malik Monk donating hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Once again, Thanksgiving dinner is on NBA star Malik Monk.

The Lepanto native, along with his mom Jackie and his brother Marcus, will hand out 300 Thanksgiving dinner packages to families across Northeast Arkansas.

Jackie Monk will hand out the packages Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon at First Baptist Missionary Church, 443 Oak St. in Lepanto.

Families will receive Butterball turkey vouchers along with stuffing and sides to have a full Thanksgiving dinner.

It is the fifth year the Monks have provided meals to residents of their hometown, as well as Tyronza, Jonesboro, Osceola, Marked Tree, and West Memphis.

