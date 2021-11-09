Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nov. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s been a beautiful start to the week with sunshine and highs around 70. A storm system passing to our north will give us some clouds on Tuesday, but we are not too concerned about getting any rainfall just yet.

Our main storm system this week will come late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall is likely for everyone in Region 8, with 0.50-0.75″ of rain possible.

Cooler air arrives on Friday with a small chance of an isolated shower. The weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

Highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Significant rain chances do not look likely as move into next week. Keep the umbrella handy on Thursday!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board voted not to change the sensitive materials policy on Monday evening.

COVID-19 vaccinations for the 5 to 11 age group are now available across Arkansas.

As more kids become eligible for vaccines, one Arkansas health professional is urging people under 18 to continue wearing masks for the time being.

The Northeast Arkansas boy who won a nationwide mullet contest appeared Monday on a national show.

This year’s Fill the Food Bank for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is coming up on Friday, Nov. 12.

Let’s help our neighbors if we can - and you can help now. You can text NEA FOOD to 44321 to donate.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed...
Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Friends and family gathered in Mississippi County to honor Dr. Max Briley Sunday. The longtime...
Friends, family honor educator, pastor
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Fill the Food Bank happens Friday
Business owners discuss compliance with chamber
State chamber answers vaccine mandate questions
Mullet champion appears on national show