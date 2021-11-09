Nov. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s been a beautiful start to the week with sunshine and highs around 70. A storm system passing to our north will give us some clouds on Tuesday, but we are not too concerned about getting any rainfall just yet.

Our main storm system this week will come late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall is likely for everyone in Region 8, with 0.50-0.75″ of rain possible.

Cooler air arrives on Friday with a small chance of an isolated shower. The weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

Highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Significant rain chances do not look likely as move into next week. Keep the umbrella handy on Thursday!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board voted not to change the sensitive materials policy on Monday evening.

COVID-19 vaccinations for the 5 to 11 age group are now available across Arkansas.

As more kids become eligible for vaccines, one Arkansas health professional is urging people under 18 to continue wearing masks for the time being.

The Northeast Arkansas boy who won a nationwide mullet contest appeared Monday on a national show.

This year’s Fill the Food Bank for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is coming up on Friday, Nov. 12.

Let’s help our neighbors if we can - and you can help now. You can text NEA FOOD to 44321 to donate.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

