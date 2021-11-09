70s One More Time, Rain Tonight

Dense fog may slow some down by a few minutes this morning. After the fog dissipates, temperatures quickly climb back to the 70s this afternoon. A little more sun than yesterday but still cloudy at times. Southwest wind is once again breezy. Clouds increase overnight as the rain starts to arrive after midnight. It’ll be a line of heavier rain followed by light rain and showers. It’ll be hard to get over half an inch of rain with the rain quickly moving through. Still, a few showers lingering for the drive to work, but the morning is trending drier. Rain and most of the cloud cover should be gone by 10 am. Cooler air comes rushing in behind the front. Windy conditions will start to knock down leaves from the trees. A few more showers on Friday are possible but won’t amount to much. Saturday looks cold with temperatures near freezing in the morning and highs barely out of the 40s. Just in time for deer season!

