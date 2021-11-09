Paragould Police Department looks to the future with new technology

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is adding two Tesla electric cars into their traffic unit division starting in 2022.

The goal is to cut down on gas cost and Captain Brad Snyder says that projections show a real opportunity.

“We are expected to see about a 4,000 dollars a year savings in Tesla vs. the normal traditional gas units” Snyder said.

The electric cars will be put through a pilot program where if they do not work as traffic unit vehicles they will be moved to another division.

The department purchased a total of 11 vehicles including two hybrid cars that they will add to their rotation of gas vehicles.

If the cars do not work as traffic units they will be transitioned into other divisions for their use.

