Paragould to provide a cleaner energy source that also helps cut electric cost

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many Paragould city officials were in attendance for the ribbon cutting of the brand-new solar panel farm.

The project broke ground in March and took just over 7 months to complete.

The goal of the farm is to provide a cleaner and renewable energy source for both residence and businesses.

The farm is also help cut electric cost around Paragould.

The ribbon was cut by Paragould mayor Josh Agee who said this project was a big step forward for the town.

“Clean energy is the future” Agee said “Paragould was one of the first towns in the state to have their own power company so when it came to renewable fuels this was just a no brainer.”

The farm was dedicated to former Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill who committed his time as mayor towards innovation and an improved quality of life for his residents.

The project was spearheaded by Darrell Phillips, the General Manager of Paragould Light Water and Cable.

“The advantages of solar of course there are no fossil fuels, basically when the sun is shining, we are generating electricity, the maintenance is low on it and it seems to be a win win for everybody involved” Phillips said.

Phillips says that with fossil fuels drying up expansion on the farm is something we could see soon.

