Police investigating shots fired at a house

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police investigate a weekend shooting after a house was shot at while children were out playing.

According to a police report, the shooting happened on French Street before 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.

Police found two .40 caliber shell casings in the road, the report noted.

A gold Pontiac Grand Am was seen leaving the area.

If you have information, call Jonesboro police.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

