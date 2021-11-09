Police investigating shots fired at a house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police investigate a weekend shooting after a house was shot at while children were out playing.

According to a police report, the shooting happened on French Street before 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.

Police found two .40 caliber shell casings in the road, the report noted.

A gold Pontiac Grand Am was seen leaving the area.

If you have information, call Jonesboro police.

