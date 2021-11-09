Energy Alert
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race

Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has dropped out of the race for Arkansas governor.

The Independence County native announced on her campaign website Tuesday she will now run for lieutenant governor.

“Since announcing my candidacy for governor, I have been blessed by an outpouring of support from Arkansans in every community. At this crossroads in our country’s history, now is a time for Christian conservative leaders to unite and fight together against those who wish to destroy the America we know and love. Today, I am announcing my campaign for Lt. Governor of Arkansas. Over the last 7 years as the Attorney General, I have successfully fought Obama and Biden’s overreach, made Arkansas the most pro-life state, defended our Second Amendment rights, kept Critical Race Theory out of our schools, and kept biological boys out of girls’ sports. I have already taken over 60 legal actions against the Biden Administration, including challenging the illegal vaccine mandate. As Lt. Governor, I will stay on the frontlines fighting for Arkansans’ constitutional rights and protecting our conservative values,” Rutledge was quoted as saying.

Following Rutledge’s announcement, her Republican challenger Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I want to thank @LeslieRutledge for her leadership. I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top.”

