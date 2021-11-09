Energy Alert
State chamber answers vaccine mandate questions

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners are looking for answers regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard.

On Monday, over 400 people across the state jumped on a webinar held by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

Those attending wanted to know how to comply with what people are calling the “employee vaccine mandate.”

The OSHA emergency temporary standard was published earlier this month.

Soon after the rule was issued, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against it.

Leaders with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Friday Eldredge and Clark law firm said that although this is on hold, it is too uncertain for business owners not to do anything to comply.

“So, you’ve got to start to work on it pretty soon. Not immediately, but in a week or so. You best be on your way or you could get caught in a bind,” said Randy Zook, President, and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

The webinar broke down which employers are affected and how to make sure they comply with the rule.

The rule is set to take effect on Jan. 4.

It will require workers at U.S companies with over 100 employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly.

This rule applies to over 80 million workers at nearly 2 million private sector companies.

