Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a store at gunpoint.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, two suspects entered the Dollar General Store on East Main and ordered an employee to open the safe behind the counter while holding a gun on her.

According to the initial incident report, after emptying the safe, the suspects ordered the employee to the manager’s office where they stole more money.

After collecting an estimated $4,559 in cash, the suspects then ran from the store north on Hollywood Street.

One of the suspects wore a blue winter jacket with fur around the hood and dark pants. The other suspect wore a heavy gray and black jacket with black pants that had red stripes down the sides. The report provided no other identifying information.

Anyone with information on this holdup should call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).

