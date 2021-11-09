Energy Alert
More Clouds, Still Nice

November 9th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds streaming in makes Tuesday cloudier than Monday, but still nice! Highs are back up near 70 this afternoon along with breezy southwest winds. Temperatures won’t be as cold the next few nights ahead of Thursday’s cold front. Rain chances start to increase after midnight Thursday and it could be a wet drive to work Thursday morning. The rain’s early arrival means it’ll move out by lunch and we may end the day with sunshine as temperatures drop. Highs go from the 70s to the 50s and we start to wake up near freezing again starting Saturday morning. A few sprinkles on Friday and Sunday close out the week on the 7-day forecast.

