Arkansas State football travels to ULM Saturday

GAME 10: Arkansas State (1-8, 0-5) vs ULM (4-5, 2-4)

Nov. 13, 2021 | Malone Stadium

Monroe, La. | 4:00 p.m.

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: ESPN+

Mike Hammett (pxp), TBA (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week with a road game against West Division foe ULM at Malone Stadium on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

THE PRINCIPALS: Arkansas State will play two of its final three games of the 2021 season on the road, beginning this week at ULM. The Red Wolves will then travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State before playing its season finale at home versus Texas State. Carrying an 0-4 road record into this week’s game, the Red Wolves will face a Warhawks squad that has posted a 4-1 record at Malone Stadium.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - ULM SERIES: Arkansas State has played ULM 42 previous times, which is the third most in school history among all opponents. A-State leads the all-time series with the Warhawks 28-14 since the first meeting in 1959. As Sun Belt foes, A-State leads the series 16-4 after picking up wins over ULM each of the last 11 seasons, including a 48-15 victory in Jonesboro last year. The Red Wolves current 11-game winning streak versus the Warhawks is the longest versus any opponent in school history.

All-time series: A-State leads 28-14

Sun Belt series: A-State leads 16-4

@ A-State (SBC only): A-State leads 9-1

@ ULM (SBC only): A-State leads 7-3

FAMILIAR FOE: While Arkansas State and ULM are meeting as Sun Belt Conference opponents for the 21st consecutive season, it’s not the first time the two programs have shared a league. Both the Red Wolves and Warhawks were members of the Southland Conference at the same time from 1982-86.

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 84 Sun Belt Conference games (.690 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-62. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 28. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

RED WOLVES NOVEMBER: Although Arkansas State went 0-3 in November games last season, it still holds a 28-10 record over its last 38 games played in the month. The Red Wolves had won nine consecutive November games before dropping its 2019 regular-season finale at South Alabama.

ON THIS DATE: Dating back to the 1920 season, Arkansas State holds a 6-6 record when playing on Nov. 13. The Red Wolves last played on the date in 2010, falling 36-35 against Western Kentucky in overtime. Their last Nov. 13-game prior to WKU was played in 1999, when they collected a 44-28 home victory over Nevada.

AN A-STATE VICTORY WOULD . . . : give the Red Wolves their 12th consecutive victory against ULM and run their all-time record versus the Warhawks to 29-14 . . . improve its record to 29-10 over its last 39 games played in the month of November . . . give the Red Wolves their first road victory since defeating Kansas State in their second game of the 2020 season.

