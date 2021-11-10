Arkansas State volleyball rallies to beat Little Rock in five sets

Down two sets in the final match of the regular season, the Arkansas State volleyball did not lay down and mail it in, forcing a fifth set and taking a 3-2 victory over rival Little Rock.

The Red Wolves (15-13, 6-10 SBC) trailed just once in the third set and kept that momentum going en route to the five-set thriller against the Trojans (14-14, 5-11), not falling behind in the final two frames.

Macey Putt led all players with 23 kills to go along with 7 digs and 4 blocks, as four A-State players notched double-digit kills. Elise Wilcox and Brianna Hollingshed both recorded 11 kills while Josie Stanford recorded 10. Hollingshed also added 3 blocks and only had one error in 17 attacks for a .588 hitting percentage.

Julianna Cramer and Kassidy Reeves each secured double-doubles, with Cramer posting 29 assists and 23 digs and Reeves handing out 23 assists with 12 digs. Defensively, Kendahl Davenport knocked down 5 blocks to propel an A-State front that totaled 13 blocks on the night. Tatum Ticknor led all players in digs with 27 to go along with 8 assists.

As a squad, A-State hit .219 while holding the Trojans to a .199 clip and out-dug Little Rock 90-82. After Little Rock opened with a .361 attack percentage in the opening set, the Red Wolves buckled down and held the Trojans to a .160 mark the rest of the way.

Nedima Kamberovic led three Trojans in double-digit kills with 18, while setter Alyssa Nayar handed out 38 assists with 21 digs. Laura Jansen also notched a double-double with 16 kills and 15 digs. Zanobia Willis led all players with 7 blocks.

The Trojans cruised past A-State in the opening set, winning 25-15 to lead 1-0 in the match. Then, Little Rock used an 8-1 run to take a second-set lead and held off a 6-2 rally by the Red Wolves to win the second set 25-18 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

A-State hit its stride in the third set, coming out to a roaring 10-4 start and weathering a late set-tying 8-1 run by the Trojans to take a tight 25-23 win in the third set to extend the contest. The Red Wolves’ momentum continued in the fourth set, with the Scarlet and Black leading by as much as 12 en route to sending the match into a decisive fifth set.

The Red Wolves surged to an early lead by taking seven of the first eight points on kills by Hollingshed and Putt, forcing Little Rock to use their last timeout of the match. The Trojans clawed back to cut it to 11-8, but A-State held on for the triumph by taking four of the last six points.

NEXT UP

A-State now awaits the release of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament bracket. The league tourney is set to begin Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Foley, Ala.

SOCIAL MEDIA

