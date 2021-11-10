Board lifts mask mandate after Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Board members of Jonesboro Public Schools met to review the data in regards to COVID-19 numbers within the district.
After the meeting concluded, JPS announced on Facebook the results.
As the numbers trend downwards, and consideration from COVID-19 surveys taken by teachers and parents, the school board has decided to expire the mask mandate at the end of Friday, Nov. 19.
The school board also noted that they could review and possibly reinstate the mandate if trends increase.
