Board lifts mask mandate after Thanksgiving

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Board members of Jonesboro Public Schools met to review the data in regards to COVID-19 numbers within the district.

After the meeting concluded, JPS announced on Facebook the results.

The Jonesboro School Board met this evening and reviewed data regarding COVID numbers in our district. The numbers have...

Posted by Jonesboro Public Schools on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

As the numbers trend downwards, and consideration from COVID-19 surveys taken by teachers and parents, the school board has decided to expire the mask mandate at the end of Friday, Nov. 19.

The school board also noted that they could review and possibly reinstate the mandate if trends increase.

