Community dinner returns to Jonesboro, seeing higher need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is returning for the 2021 Holiday Season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation.

The program serves members of the community who are without a home, food, or family each year by providing a dining experience or delivering foods to homes.

With people still feeling the financial hardship from the pandemic, spokesperson Richard Carvell said he sees a higher need for plates this year based on the turnout from the 2019 dinner.

”We served nearly 2,000 and that’s service in the auditorium and that’s delivery to homes,” Carvell said. “Frankly, I do expect it to be more this year.”

As numbers are expected to increase, he mentioned the program will need more volunteers to help offset the high volume, adding the volunteers are key to the success of the dinners every year.

“It takes a lot of people to pull this off,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without the cooperation of churches in Jonesboro, without the cooperation of the volunteers.”

He added no one will have to sign up in advance to volunteer.

The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for Nov. 25 at the St. Bernards Auditorium at 11 AM.

People who are looking to have food delivered to their homes must live in the city limits of Jonesboro, and they must contact (870) 932-7479 before noon on Nov. 24.

Same-day deliveries on Thanksgiving Day will be accepted until 10:30 am.

