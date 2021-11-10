Energy Alert
Crews continue final work on I-555 project in Jonesboro area

Crews are doing the finishing touches on a project along I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Crews are doing the finishing touches on a project along I-555 in the Jonesboro area.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway work crews have been working on a key four-mile project to improve sections of Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, with work expected to be done early next year.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro, officials believe all improvements will be done by January 2022.

ArDOT: I-555 Changes Made Ahead of Completion Interstate 555 reconstruction in Jonesboro continues to progress in...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Officials said Wednesday that the single lane of southbound traffic will return to its normal location on Nov. 12, with road resurfacing already done.

As crews continue work, traffic will continue to remain in one lane in each direction as they complete the project.

Finishing touches include removing median ramps, doing road striping, median cable installation, and removing a precast barrier wall in the area over the next few weeks.

