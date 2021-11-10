EMT course free to Arkansans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Class for free!

A local emergency service provider is making way to add more professionals to their field.

Southern Paramedic is beginning an E-M-T course in a month.

The course will be 7 weeks long and cover aspects that technicians will see daily.

“They are going to learn the basic pathophysiology of disease processes for a lot of what we will encounter in the field,” said William Tremaine, paramedic, and instructor for the course.

Usually, these courses cost thousands of dollars at local community colleges, but for students who are accepted into the course, there are no out-of-pocket costs.

“I really do feel like this is an incredibly important part of this profession on the whole. It’s kind of difficult to get into, with the funding and funding constraints,” said Tremaine.

The course starts on December 4 and will be held in Ward, Arkansas.

Applications are online and after the course is completed students will be State and nationally licensed to be an EMT.

At the end of the seven weeks, Tremaine said the company guarantees students a job with Southern Paramedic.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.