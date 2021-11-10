Girl stabbed, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, confirmed a girl was stabbed in the chest around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000-block of West Huntington.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Smith said she could not release much information because it “involves juveniles.”

However, police believe there could be additional issues in the area tonight.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.