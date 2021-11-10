Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Girl stabbed, police investigating

Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, confirmed a girl was stabbed in the chest around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000-block of West Huntington.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Smith said she could not release much information because it “involves juveniles.”

However, police believe there could be additional issues in the area tonight.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmitter equipment.
KAIT transmitter upgrade completed; rescan your TVs

Latest News

Blytheville Police Department
One injured in Blytheville shooting, police search for suspect
Memphis police are looking for four missing children.
Amber Alert: TBI searching for four missing children, great-grandmother speaks out on disappearance
Crews are doing the finishing touches on a project along I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Crews continue final work on I-555 project in Jonesboro area
Arkansas’ two United States senators on Wednesday announced their endorsement of Sarah Huckabee...
Sen. Boozman, Sen. Cotton endorse Huckabee Sanders