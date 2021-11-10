Kade Holliday case continued until Nov. 29

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Craighead County Clerk arrested in 2020 on suspicion of theft, forgery, and abuse of office is now set to appear in court later this month.

On Wednesday, a circuit judge set a pre-trial and plea day on Nov. 29 for Jacob Kade Holliday, 32, of Jonesboro.

Holliday was arrested after an investigation into the theft of nearly $1.6 million from the clerk’s office into his personal account, prosecutors said at the time.

A state legislative committee investigated the case and said a lack of segregation of duties in the office led to the money being transferred into the account.

Authorities said Holliday had complete control over the account, starting in the fall of 2019.

“After a deputy county clerk’s employment was terminated in October 2019, the county clerk obtained exclusive authority over the payroll clearing account, creating a lack of segregation of duties over the account. Subsequently, the county clerk had sole responsibility for making payments from the account to various vendors for payroll deductions. This control deficiency was due to management’s failure to maintain established controls,” the letter from lawmakers said.

Authorities believe the unauthorized transfers happened from Jan. 23 until June 24, 2020.

“Also, during the period, funds totaling $168,257 were transferred from the personal account back to the account, leaving a net shortage of $1,410,800,” lawmakers said in a letter earlier this year.

Holliday, who has pleaded not guilty, has also agreed to repay the $1.4 million amount.

