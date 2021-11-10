Marion wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 4th-5th, 2021.

1,990 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Marion beats McCrory by 329 votes, Greene County Tech was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Cameron Anderson ices the game with a 59-yard touchdown. He rushed for 301 yards and 4 scores. The Patriots upset Jonesboro 50-43 to secure a home playoff game.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Marion booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

