Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marion wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)

Yarnells will give free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.
Yarnells will give free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 4th-5th, 2021.

1,990 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Marion beats McCrory by 329 votes, Greene County Tech was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Cameron Anderson ices the game with a 59-yard touchdown. He rushed for 301 yards and 4 scores. The Patriots upset Jonesboro 50-43 to secure a home playoff game.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Marion booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed...
Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Blytheville Police Department
One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting
Jonesboro Police are investigating a house that was shot at while kids were out playing in...
Police investigating shots fired at a house

Latest News

Marion RB
Marion wins the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Round 1 playoff coverage coming up this week »
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)
KAIT Sports logo
2021 State Football Playoffs Central