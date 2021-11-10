Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton had 8 pts in Razorback exhibition

Energy Alert
Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton had 8 pts November 5th in a Arkansas women's basketball exhibition game.(Source: KNWA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider made her Razorback debut over the weekend.

Elauna Eaton had 8 points and 1 rebound on Friday. Arkansas women’s basketball beat UAFS 114-55 in an exhibition matchup. Eaton was 3 of 4 from the field and hit a pair of treys. She missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Arkansas starts the season Wednesday night against Tarleton State. Tipoff is at 7pm on SEC Network Plus.

