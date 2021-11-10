Energy Alert
Nov. 10: What you need to know

Region 8 News at 5 - 8/5
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. It may be a bit breezier tomorrow afternoon with southwest winds 10-15 MPH.

Rain chances start to increase after midnight Thursday, and it could be a wet drive to work in the morning. The rain’s early arrival means it’ll move out by lunch and we may end the day with sunshine as temperatures drop.

Highs go from the 70s to the 50s and we start to wake up near freezing again starting Saturday morning.

A few sprinkles on Friday and Sunday close out the week on the 7-day forecast.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A person of interest has been named in the disappearance of Morgan Nick.

With the holidays approaching, some of your favorite items may be out of stock.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is on an international trip to market the natural state to Israel.

Memphis native Wendy Moten secures a spot in the top 13 on NBC’s “The Voice”.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge drops out of the race for governor.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

