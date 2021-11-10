Energy Alert
One injured in Blytheville shooting, police search for suspect

Blytheville Police Department
Blytheville Police Department((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a shooting as Blytheville police search for a suspect in the case, according to Police Chief Ross Thompson.

Officers went to the 300 block of South 2nd Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call about the shooting.

Trevon Wells, 20, of Blytheville was found shot at the scene, Thompson said.

Wells was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Wednesday.

Officers are searching for Shy’kuan Daniels, 21, of Blytheville as a suspect in the shooting. Police also believe Daniels may have ties to the Jonesboro area.

Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for the Feb. 2019 shooting death of Travis Pearson. Wells was out on bond and facing charges in connection with the shooting, Thompson said.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville CrimeStoppers at 844-910-STOP.

