Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poinsett County Sheriff’s Deputies hurt serving search warrant

Three deputies are expected to be okay
(WILX)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff confirmed that three deputies had to be hospitalized Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told KAIT8 the three deputies were assisting Weiner police in executing a search warrant when they came into contact with what the sheriff believed to be fentanyl. The deputies were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Molder said at least three people were arrested during the search warrant. The names of those involved have not been released. The Weiner Police Department is handling the warrant and arrests.

The names of the deputies who were treated have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvia Alvarez, 22, of Jonesboro faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she pointed...
Woman accused of threatening man while he held infant son
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmitter equipment.
KAIT transmitter upgrade completed; rescan your TVs
Jonesboro Police are investigating a house that was shot at while kids were out playing in...
Police investigating shots fired at a house

Latest News

Marion RB
Marion wins the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)
The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m....
Kennett Sound Studios to celebrate 50th anniversary
Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
The Jonesboro Elks partnered with ASIST to host a suicide prevention clinic.
Elks “ASIST” with suicide prevention