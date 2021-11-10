Poinsett County Sheriff’s Deputies hurt serving search warrant

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff confirmed that three deputies had to be hospitalized Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told KAIT8 the three deputies were assisting Weiner police in executing a search warrant when they came into contact with what the sheriff believed to be fentanyl. The deputies were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Molder said at least three people were arrested during the search warrant. The names of those involved have not been released. The Weiner Police Department is handling the warrant and arrests.

The names of the deputies who were treated have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.