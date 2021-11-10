Rain Comes to an End Early

Rain will come to an end by mid-morning, and skies completely clear by lunch. Most locations stayed below an inch of rain overnight, but there are a few spots in Cleburne, White, and Independence County that jumped over an inch. Wind overnight has blown down plenty of leaves. Wet leaves can make it easier to lose traction on roads. More leaves may fall today as conditions stay windy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Sunshine gets us into the mid-60s this afternoon before temperatures start to fall. Clouds increase Friday morning with a few more showers possible through the day. Rain will be much lighter than what fell overnight. Saturday still looks cold! We’ll wake up near or below freezing and barely make it out of the 40s later, even with sunshine.

