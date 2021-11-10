Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

Football

Baseball

Grayson Becker (Valley View) - Arkansas State

Chase Armstrong (Marion) - Arkansas State

Tanner Duncan (Kennett) - Arkansas State

Josh Hyneman (Jonesboro) - Arkansas

Gage Wood (Batesville) - Arkansas

Reese Robinett (Kennett) - Arkansas

Gage Watson (Marion) - Missouri

Ty Rhoades (Jonesboro) - Little Rock

Caleb Teague (Batesville) - SAU Tech

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Destiny Thomas (Jonesboro) - Memphis

Ereauna Hardaway (Jonesboro) - North Texas

Briley Pena (Nettleton) - Murray State

Kenley McCarn (Melbourne) - UT Martin

Heidi Robinson (Marmaduke) - Ouachita Baptist

Tennis

Jenna Payne (Jonesboro) - Dallas Baptist

