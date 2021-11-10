Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.
Football
Baseball
Grayson Becker (Valley View) - Arkansas State
Chase Armstrong (Marion) - Arkansas State
Tanner Duncan (Kennett) - Arkansas State
Josh Hyneman (Jonesboro) - Arkansas
Gage Wood (Batesville) - Arkansas
Reese Robinett (Kennett) - Arkansas
Gage Watson (Marion) - Missouri
Ty Rhoades (Jonesboro) - Little Rock
Caleb Teague (Batesville) - SAU Tech
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Destiny Thomas (Jonesboro) - Memphis
Ereauna Hardaway (Jonesboro) - North Texas
Briley Pena (Nettleton) - Murray State
Kenley McCarn (Melbourne) - UT Martin
Heidi Robinson (Marmaduke) - Ouachita Baptist
Tennis
Jenna Payne (Jonesboro) - Dallas Baptist
