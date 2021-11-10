Energy Alert
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)

((Source: KAIT))
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports. Links to stories/clips on kait8.com are in blue.

If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.

Football

Baseball

Grayson Becker (Valley View) - Arkansas State

Chase Armstrong (Marion) - Arkansas State

Tanner Duncan (Kennett) - Arkansas State

Josh Hyneman (Jonesboro) - Arkansas

Gage Wood (Batesville) - Arkansas

Reese Robinett (Kennett) - Arkansas

Gage Watson (Marion) - Missouri

Ty Rhoades (Jonesboro) - Little Rock

Caleb Teague (Batesville) - SAU Tech

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Destiny Thomas (Jonesboro) - Memphis

Ereauna Hardaway (Jonesboro) - North Texas

Briley Pena (Nettleton) - Murray State

Kenley McCarn (Melbourne) - UT Martin

Heidi Robinson (Marmaduke) - Ouachita Baptist

Tennis

Jenna Payne (Jonesboro) - Dallas Baptist

